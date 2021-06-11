LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning. Clearing skies from west to east across the U.P. in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.