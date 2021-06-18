LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/18/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some locations could fall back into the 40s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, becoming cloudy with rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, rain showers and wind. Some clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest to west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Patchy frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.