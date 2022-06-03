Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 30s to around 40. Light west to southwest wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

