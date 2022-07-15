Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming south to southwest.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm (especially in the evening). Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm (especially in the evening). Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90 away from Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

