LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/23/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers or thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. in the morning. Otherwise, sunshine in the afternoon with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies and less humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.