Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatuers will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatuers will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light west to northwest wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.