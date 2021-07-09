LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/9/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland area west of Marquette to around 60 along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will range from the 50s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night and Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.