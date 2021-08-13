LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.