LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2020

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight in the Western U.P. Otherwise, partly cloud to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, 50s to around 60 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 50s to around 60 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, 50s to around 60 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.