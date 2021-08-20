LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, some rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts turning west late.



Saturday night, clearing skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny. Some rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.