Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.