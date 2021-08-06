LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/6/2021

Tonight, patchy fog possible in some spots. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.  South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Thursday night and Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. 

