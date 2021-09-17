LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/17/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny and warmer with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, 70s to around 80 near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).



Monday, a slight chance of rain late in the day. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, 70s to around 80 near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.