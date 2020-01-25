LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Overnight, snow and possibly a wintry mix. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible. Steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, some snow and possibly a wintry mix. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, some snow and possibly a wintry mix. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s, some locations west of Marquette may fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, some snow showers and possibly a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday through Wednesday, mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.