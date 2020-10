LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2020

Today, windy with increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain west of Marquette in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH or higher, the strongest wind gusts will be along Lake Michigan east of Rapid River and along Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.

Tonight, windy with rain showers. Rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east across the U.P. through the night. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.