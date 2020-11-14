LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/13/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Windy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and wind. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible in the Western U.P. late. Temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain, snow, or and rain/snow mix. Windy. Temperatures will be around 30 or 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust 50 to 60 MPH+ in the Keweenaw Peninsula and right along Lake Superior.



Sunday night, windy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, snow showers with gusty winds. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few snow showers with gusty winds. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 20s in the Western U.P. to the 30s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a few snow showers with some gusty winds. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will range from the teens inland to the 20s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday and Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.