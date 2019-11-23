LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/22/2019

Overnight, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Winds may gust over 30 MPH near Lake Superior in Marquette and Baraga counties and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday (Thanksgiving) and Friday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.