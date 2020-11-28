LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/27/2020

Tonight, clearing skies with some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland west spots may fall into the teens. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts late.



Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear early, then increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Increasing wind. Steady to falling temperatures through the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s closer to the Great Lakes. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s closer to the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.