STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1009 PM EST FRI DEC 17 2021 /909 PM CST FRI DEC 17 2021/ REST OF TONIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES. CLOUDY. LOWS 12 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...ESPECIALLY WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 24 TO 31. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS PRIMARILY NEAR AND ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 6 TO 22...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR EARLY. HIGHS 24 TO 32. SUNDAY NIGHT...BECOMING BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND EAST. LOWS 15 TO 26...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. HIGHS 25 TO 36...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 14 TO 24... WARMEST EAST HALF. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY EAST. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 16 TO 24.