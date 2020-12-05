LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/4/2020

Overnight, cloudy with light wintry precipitation in some U.P. spots. Near steady temperatures around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, some clearing early night, then more clouds late. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some locations could fall into the teens, then slowly rise towards sunrise. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.