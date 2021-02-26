LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatuers will be around 30 or the 30s, some spots may fall into the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix in the morning in the eastern U.P. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures near the Wisconsin border). Winds will become variable in the afternoon 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, snow (possibly heavy in the morning). Rain or a wintry mix is possible in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures in the Keweenaw). Winds becoming west to northwest to northwest to northwest and increasing to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula). North to northwest wind to west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero inland to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming southwest late.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday through Friday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.