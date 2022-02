STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1028 PM EST FRI FEB 25 2022 /928 PM CST FRI FEB 25 2022/ OVERNIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 8 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. SATURDAY...BREEZY AND MILD. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 26 TO 38...COLDEST EAST. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE KEWEENAW...NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 12 TO 18 EXCEPT 6 TO 12 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS FOR MUNISING AND POINTS EAST. HIGHS 18 TO 24. SUNDAY NIGHT...COLDER. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO 6 ABOVE. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 18 TO 24. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 12. HIGHS 24 TO 30. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 8 TO 18 ABOVE. HIGHS 24 TO 30.