Overnight, wintry precipitation possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation or rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.