LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/10/2020

Overnight, some clouds. Low temperatures in the 20s. Light southerly wind.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of a rain showers or a snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming northerly 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s closer to Lake Michigan and the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with rain or a wintry mix in the Eastern U.P., snow or a wintry mix in the Central U.P., snow in the Western U.P. Increasing winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 35 MPH or stronger.



Monday, snow and strong winds. Freezing rain or sleet is possible east of Marquette, rain is possible east of Newberry. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 45 to 55 MPH or stronger, the strongest wind gusts will be in the Keweenaw Peninsuala and along Lake Superior.

Monday night, snow and strong winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH or stronger, the strongest wind gusts will be in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior early on in the night.



Tuesday, some snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.