LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/23/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible in the Western U.P. late. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain or snow. Increasing wind in the afternoon. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior and west of Marquette to the 40s closer to Lake Michigan. North to northwest wind by the afternoon 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, scattered snow showers and gusty winds. Clearing from west to east across the U.P. during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the evening).



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming north to northeast late.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). Locally colder temperatures near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures near the MIchigan/Wisconsin border). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.