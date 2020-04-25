LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/24/2020

Overnight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light southerly wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny to in some areas partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, becoming mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with some rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, a rain/snow mix, and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with some rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.