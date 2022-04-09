Overnight, some snow showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing from west to east in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning south to southwest.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, rain, and wind possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, rain, and wind possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, rain, and wind possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.