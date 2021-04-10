LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/9/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind turning southwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s are possible west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will range from the 40s closer to Lake Superior to the 50s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday through Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.