LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/14/2021

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny with some possible rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.