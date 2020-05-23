LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/22/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some spots could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Memorial Day), a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.