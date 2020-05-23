LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/22/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some spots could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Sunday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine.  High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday (Memorial Day),  a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Tuesday,  a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story