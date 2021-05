LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/7/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 338 PM EDT FRI MAY 7 2021 /238 PM CDT FRI MAY 7 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 24 TO 33...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS IN THE EAST CENTRAL. HIGHS 44 TO 54...WARMEST NEAR WISCONSIN. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 33...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 43 TO 54...WARMEST NEAR WISCONSIN. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 24 TO 33...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 50. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS 54 TO 60. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS 60 TO 66.