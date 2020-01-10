LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Today, light wintry precipitation is possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Munising near Lake Superior. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some wind. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens. West to northwest wind turning north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH higher gusts.



Saturday, lake effect snow. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, cloudy with snow. Heavier snow can’t be ruled out, especially in the Eastern U.P. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Steady temperatures in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.