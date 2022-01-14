Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be in the Eastern U.P.). Wind chills will be at or below zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills (especially in the Eastern U.P.). Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero, perhaps well below zero for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, some lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills in the morning (especially in the Eastern U.P.). High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Increasing winds. Increasing clouds during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.