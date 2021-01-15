LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2021

Today, cloudy with rain, snow or a wintry mix. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with on and off snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures will be in the Eastern U.P.). North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, single digits to around 10 above for some inland areas. Light west to northwest to north to northwest.



Monday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.