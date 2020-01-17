LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Today, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of snow late. Some wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon.



Tonight, snow and wind. Near steady temperatures around 20 or into the 20s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, snow and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Saturday night, snow and wind. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.