Today, sunny and windy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Some snow during the overnight. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. Some inland areas could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.