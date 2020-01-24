LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Overnight, some snow. A wintry mix is possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, some snow. A wintry mix is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, snow. A wintry mix is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, snow. A wintry mix is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, some snow showers. A wintry mix is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday through Wednesday, mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.