Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be below zero, perhaps well below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a few possible snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few spots could fall into the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the in the 20s to around 30. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.