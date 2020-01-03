LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/3/2019

Today, mostly cloudy with spotty light precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with spotty light precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens in some inland areas. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens in some inland areas. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland spots could drop into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.