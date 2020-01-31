LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Winds becoming southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of light snow, light freezing rain, or light rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday and Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens.