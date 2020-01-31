Breaking News
There is a statewide outage of 911 emergency services. Click here for a list of phone numbers to call.

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Winds becoming southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of light snow, light freezing rain, or light rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers.  High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday and Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Iron Mountain too much for Westwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Iron Mountain too much for Westwood"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Healing heart failure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healing heart failure"

Precious Metals 1-30-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-30-2020"

Stocks 1-30-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-30-2020"