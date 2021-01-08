LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020

Today, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some areas will fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some areas will fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some areas will fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.