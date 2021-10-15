LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. More cloud cover is possible in the afternoon, and a few rain showers can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect rain showers (mainly east of Marquette). Otherwise, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (warmest inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coolest inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.