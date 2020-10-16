LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2020

Today, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Saturday, cloudy with rain and wind. Precipitation could start out as snow or a rain/snow mix in the morning, especially west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and wind. The rain could mix with or change to snow west of Marquette overnight. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain or snow showers with wind. Temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers that could mix with rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Early next week, on and off rain or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.