LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Some snow may mix in during the morning. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some snow may mix in during the morning. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Light east to southeast wind.



Saturday night, a few rain showers that could mix with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to southeast wind.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 40 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.