LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/25/2019

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible near Lake Superior.

Saturday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.