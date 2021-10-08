LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.