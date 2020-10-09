LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/9/2020

Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and windy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, 60s in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

*GALE FORCE WINDS ON LAKE MICHIGAN AND POSSIBLY EASTERN LAKE SUPERIOR TODAY*

*SMALL CRAFT CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLY GALE FORCE WINDS ON THE BAY OF GREEN BAY, SMALL CRAFT CONDITIONS ON THE NEARSHORE WATERS OF LAKE SUPERIOR EAST OF THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA TODAY*

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few inland spots could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.