LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2019

Today, increasing clouds with some snow showers, rain showers or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday, lake effect snow possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday, lake effect snow possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

