LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Wintry precipitation possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a few rain showers or a few snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the teens for some inland areas west to Marquette to around 30 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.