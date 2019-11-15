LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/15/2019



Today, a few snow showers. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. West to northwest wind turning north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and some sun with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow and a possible rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

